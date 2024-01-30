iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,952,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,886. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.994 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

