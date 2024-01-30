iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after buying an additional 4,660,806 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after buying an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,993,476 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,110,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,638 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 2,581,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

