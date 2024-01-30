iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.