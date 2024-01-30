iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. 411,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.