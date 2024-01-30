iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.14

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.14 and last traded at $185.02, with a volume of 32406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

