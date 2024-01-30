iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $48,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $185.05. 74,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,419. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.09 and a one year high of $185.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

