iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.