iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

