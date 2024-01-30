iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.