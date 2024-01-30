Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,632,000 after acquiring an additional 483,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,300,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 74,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

