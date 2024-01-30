Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after buying an additional 2,588,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 2,417,611 shares during the period.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

