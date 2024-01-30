Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after buying an additional 483,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,300,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after buying an additional 74,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 1,426,700 shares during the period.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

