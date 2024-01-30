Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,941,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after buying an additional 483,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,300,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after buying an additional 74,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 1,426,700 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ITUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITUB
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itaú Unibanco
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Trading Halts Explained
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.