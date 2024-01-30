J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,633 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

URI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $649.75. 64,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

