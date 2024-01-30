J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,476 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $126.95. 558,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

