J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDO stock remained flat at $25.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. 481,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

