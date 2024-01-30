J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $24.20 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.87. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

