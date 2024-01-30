J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $318,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 47,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,651. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

