J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 4.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $249.34. 273,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $250.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

