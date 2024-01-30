J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,314,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,775,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

