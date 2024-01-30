J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.86. 45,446,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,547,422. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.63. The company has a market cap of $619.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

