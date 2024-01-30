J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 128 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.76. The stock had a trading volume of 271,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $450.68.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

