J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 8,889 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. 3,043,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,837,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

