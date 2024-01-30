Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,358 shares of company stock worth $5,684,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 42.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.