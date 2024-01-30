Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JKHY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.46.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.66. 168,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

