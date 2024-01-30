Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.37.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after buying an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,277,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

