Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,376,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,290,000 after buying an additional 785,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 1,407,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

