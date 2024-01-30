Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. CSW Industrials accounts for about 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of CSW Industrials worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $38,503,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,007,000 after buying an additional 50,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 195.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.12. 69,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,020. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $219.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

