Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $13.85 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises approximately 3.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FirstService worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.46. 33,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $171.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

