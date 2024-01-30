Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,580,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $331.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

