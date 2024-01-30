Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. Fastenal has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.10.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.