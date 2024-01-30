Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.59 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance comprises 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $260,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 176.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

