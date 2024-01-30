Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,624 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 2,242,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,637,951. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

