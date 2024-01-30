Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.85. 3,190,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,547. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

