Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for 1.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $225.80. 54,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $226.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

