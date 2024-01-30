Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,323,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

JRVMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,890. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Jervois Global Company Profile

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

