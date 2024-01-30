JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,057,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

