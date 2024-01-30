Jito (JTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.53 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Jito has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $248.81 million and approximately $98.53 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.13335538 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $73,614,561.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

