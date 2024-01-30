Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.60-3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 4,811,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,847. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 77.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

