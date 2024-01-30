Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $63,435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after buying an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after buying an additional 842,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.