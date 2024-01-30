Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.74-0.78 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $63,435,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after buying an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after buying an additional 842,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.