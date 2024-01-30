JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Holdings Reduced by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,848,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,573,000 after buying an additional 2,356,122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 122,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,634,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 285,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 59,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:JEMA opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $954.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.