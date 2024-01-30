JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.