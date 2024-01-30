JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Reduced by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after buying an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after acquiring an additional 369,804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,994,000.

JQUA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. 1,573,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,963. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $49.81.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

