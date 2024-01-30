Jump Financial LLC Acquires 19,649 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHH opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

