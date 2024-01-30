Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.