Jump Financial LLC Buys 12,052 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

