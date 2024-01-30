Jump Financial LLC Buys 17,783 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 300.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of NSC opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

