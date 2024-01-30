Jump Financial LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 949.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 809,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average of $280.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

