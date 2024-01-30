Jump Financial LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.