Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Qualys Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

